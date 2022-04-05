Triumph Bancorp launches TriumphX for transportation fintech transformation

Apr. 05, 2022 4:22 PM ETTriumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) has formed TriumphX, a business tasked with supporting the company's plan to transform into a transportation fintech company. TriumphX is a division of TBK Bank, SSB, the primary operating subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp (TBK).
  • "We see massive opportunities to reshape the future of payments in transportation," said TBK CEO Aaron P. Graft. TriumphX will "be a gateway to meet that need" and will evaluate concepts for its transportation fintech lines of business, TriumphPay and Triumph Business Capital, he added.
  • Matt Levy joins as the president of TriumphX. He served as founder of Credera, a management consulting and technology firm.
  • Last July, Transfix collaborated with Triumph Bancorp's (TBK) TriumphPay to offer freight carriers enhanced payment processes.
