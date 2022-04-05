Bank of America plans to redeem senior notes due April 2023
Apr. 05, 2022 4:22 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) plans to redeem all $1.5B of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due April 2023 and all $1.25B of its 2.881% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due April 2023 on April 24, 2022.
- The redemption price for each series of the senior notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.
- Payment of the redemption price for the notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.
- Since April 24 is not a business day, the redemption price together with accrued and unpaid interest will be paid on the next succeeding business day, April 25, 2022.