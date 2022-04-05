Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) +16.6% post-market after reporting a larger than expected Q4 loss but slightly better than forecast revenues while guiding FY 2022 revenues above consensus.

The company also appointed Kevin Hostetler as its new CEO effective April 18, succeeding Jim Fusaro, who previously announced his intention to retire by the end of the year.

Hostetler has served four years as CEO at Rotork, and previously was CEO of FDH Infrastructure Services.

The solar energy company reported a wider Q4 loss to $21.9M from a $9.77M loss in the year-ago period.

Array said Q4 adjusted EBITDA was hurt by the mix of deliveries which skewed heavier than expected on legacy, lower margin projects.

FY 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA were adversely affected by ~$7M from the shifting of revenue into future periods due to the restatement of the first three quarters of 2021, as disclosed in its Form 8-K filing.

Also, the company recognized slightly higher than expected material costs in Q4 due to changes in its supply chain plan to maintain customer delivery schedules.

For FY 2022, Array sees EPS of $0.55-$0.74, in line with $0.71 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $1.45B-$1.75B, above $1.39B consensus.

"Despite a challenging 2021 it is important to re-iterate that the foundation of Array's growth remains stronger than ever," Fusaro said.

Array shares have slumped 65% over the past year and 32% YTD.