Iovance receives positive feedback from FDA for metastatic melanoma therapy

Apr. 05, 2022

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) said it had received a positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its potency matrix assays, which will support a Biologics License Application for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma.
  • The company said it will request a pre-BLA meeting in July and  expects to complete the marketing application submission by August.
  • Iovance also announced plans to start a Phase III study for lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of immune checkpoint inhibitor (OTC:ICI) naïve frontline metastatic melanoma in late 2022.
  • IOVA stock rose 1.6%
