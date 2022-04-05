Iovance receives positive feedback from FDA for metastatic melanoma therapy
Apr. 05, 2022 4:26 PM ETIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) said it had received a positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its potency matrix assays, which will support a Biologics License Application for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma.
- The company said it will request a pre-BLA meeting in July and expects to complete the marketing application submission by August.
- Iovance also announced plans to start a Phase III study for lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of immune checkpoint inhibitor (OTC:ICI) naïve frontline metastatic melanoma in late 2022.
- IOVA stock rose 1.6%