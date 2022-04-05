Rexford Industrial Realty acquires 4 industrial properties for $82.7M

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 4 industrial properties in Mar. for $82.7M through off-market transactions.

The purchases were funded using a combination of cash on hand, operating partnership units, proceeds from forward equity settlements and REXR's credit line.

REXR acquired 700-806 W. 14th Street and 701-733 W. Anaheim Street, Long Beach, for $24M, or $115 per land sq. ft.

The investment's initial 4.1% unlevered cash yield is expected to grow to a 5.3% stabilized unlevered cash yield on total investment.

The purchase was completed using $12M of cash and ~165K 3% cumulative convertible preferred operating partnership units that are redeemable by the seller on a 1-to-1 basis for REXR shares.

REXR acquired 19900 Plummer Street, Chatsworth, within the LA – San Fernando Valley submarket for $15M, or $90 per land sq. ft.

Upon lease expiration, REXR intends to either redevelop the industrial-zoned site by removing existing improvements and constructing a new Class A warehouse or renew the entrenched in-place tenant.

The investment generates an initial 4.8% unlevered cash yield and provides future value-add redevelopment opportunity.

REXR acquired 6245 Providence Way, Eastvale, within the Inland Empire – West submarket for $9.7M, or $350 per sq. ft.

Upon lease expiration, REXR intends to drive accretive cash flow growth through re-leasing at market rent.

The initial 2.9% unlevered cash yield is projected to grow to an unlevered stabilized cash yield on total investment of ~5.1%.

REXR also acquired 13711 Freeway Drive, Santa Fe Springs, within the LA – Mid-Counties submarket for $34M, or $156 per land sq. ft.

Acquired in a short-term sale-leaseback, REXR plans to redevelop the site by constructing a 108K sq. ft., class A building.

The investment is projected to generate a 5% stabilized unlevered cash yield on total investment.

"In Q1, REXR completed $458M of investments, of which over 85% were acquired through off-market or lightly marketed transactions," said co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, adding that over $500M of additional investments are under contract or accepted offer.