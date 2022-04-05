Russia's probability of default jumps to 87.7% after U.S. restriction - Bloomberg
Apr. 05, 2022 4:30 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- After the U.S. Treasury's move on Monday to stop Russian debt payments from U.S. lenders, the probability that Russia will miss its debt obligations within five years has jumped to 87.7%, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing data from CMA.
- This compares with five-year default risk of 77.7% on Monday and 24.1% when Russia first started to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24, Bloomberg noted.
- The tightening of restrictions on payment from U.S. banks, which is aimed to force Russia into draining its domestic dollar reserves, is adding pressure on Moscow to find new ways to keep up to date with its debt obligations, a spokesperson for the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control told Bloomberg Monday.
- Russia towards the end of March made another coupon payment on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029, allowing the country to avert default even as its economy gets strained from sanctions. Still, some holders of a 2042 bond with coupons coming due on Monday hadn't received payments as of Tuesday morning in London, according to Bloomberg.
- In mid-March, odds increased for Russia's first default since 1998.