Spirit Airlines confirms JetBlue offer
Apr. 05, 2022 4:34 PM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), SAVE, ULCCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) confirmed that it received an unsolicited acquisition offer from JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) at $33 per share.
- The company said the board will work with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate JetBlue's (JBLU) proposal and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders.
- The board will conduct the evaluation in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement with Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC).
- Shares of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) closed on Tuesday with a 22.51% gain to land at $26.94 vs. the 52-week trading range of $18.26 to $39.19.