Spirit Airlines confirms JetBlue offer

Spirit Airlines Airbus A320.

DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) confirmed that it received an unsolicited acquisition offer from JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) at $33 per share.
  • The company said the board will work with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate JetBlue's (JBLU) proposal and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders.
  • The board will conduct the evaluation in accordance with the terms of the  merger agreement with Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC).
  • Shares of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) closed on Tuesday with a 22.51% gain to land at $26.94 vs. the 52-week trading range of $18.26 to $39.19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.