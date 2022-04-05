API oil inventories are bearish, relative to DOE expectations for Wednesday

Apr. 05, 2022 4:48 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • The American Petroleum Institute "API" reported crude inventories rose 1.1mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 2.1mb on the week.
  • Crude inventories at Cushing rose 1.8mb on the week, according to the API.
  • API reported gasoline inventories fell 0.5mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 0.1mb on the week.
  • API reported diesel inventories rose 0.6mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.8mb on the week.
  • In total, API showed a build of 1.2mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 2.8mb draw.
  • The API figures are bearish, relative to DOE expectations (USO) (XLE).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.