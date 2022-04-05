API oil inventories are bearish, relative to DOE expectations for Wednesday
Apr. 05, 2022 4:48 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The American Petroleum Institute "API" reported crude inventories rose 1.1mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 2.1mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing rose 1.8mb on the week, according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories fell 0.5mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 0.1mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories rose 0.6mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.8mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a build of 1.2mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 2.8mb draw.
- The API figures are bearish, relative to DOE expectations (USO) (XLE).