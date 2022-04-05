Nelnet Bank launches private student loan product

Apr. 05, 2022 4:58 PM ETNNIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

College and money

Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nelnet Bank, the online part of student loan company Nelnet (NNI), has added Nelnet Bank Private Student Loans to help students fill gaps in their college funding when federal loans aren't enough, the company said Tuesday.
  • The online bank uses Nelnet Velocity, an advanced loan origination and servicing solution designed to provide a quick process for applicants. "Nelnet Bank Private Student Loans offer competitive fixed- and variable-interest rates, plus a menu of other features like an auto-debit discount, cosigner release, and no upfront fees," the company said.
  • Earlier on Tuesday, The Hill reported that the White House plans to extend the pause on student loan payments beyond the current May 1 expiration.
