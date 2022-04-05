Geospace Technologies closes $10M seismic equipment sale to rental customer

Apr. 05, 2022 4:58 PM ETGeospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) completes $10M sale of its OBX series of deepwater ocean bottom nodes to a international seismic contractor. 
  • It comes after the rental customer exercised an option in the Geospace's rental agreement to purchase more than half of the nodes under this contract.
  • “We’re pleased our valued customer took advantage of the opportunity to convert a portion of this rental contract to a sale,” said Walter R. Wheeler, President and CEO, Geospace Technologies. “Our company’s strengths lie in the design, manufacture and delivery of some of the world’s most robust marine seismic equipment."
