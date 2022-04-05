Brazilian Economy Ministry official Caio Mario Paes de Andrade has emerged as a strong candidate to lead Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), after Adriano Pires declined the government's nomination, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has avoided participating actively in the selection process, but he is said to favor the nomination of Paes de Andrade given his defense of a smaller and more efficient public sector, according to the report.

Paes de Andrade, who currently advises Guedes on digital governance, reportedly had been considered for the job even while Pires ultimately was selected.

The volatility in Petrobras' leadership is "foreshadowing the volatility Brazil will see during the presidential campaign and after," Rystad Energy's Schreiner Parker told Bloomberg. "The idea of a long-term experienced executive helming Petrobras, rather than a political ally, seems distant in either a Lula or Bolsonaro presidency."

Pires backed out of the nomination on Monday, after Rodolfo Landim withdrew his name from the chairman's job over the weekend.