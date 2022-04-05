Longeveron ends record rally with appointment of new medical chief

Apr. 05, 2022 4:58 PM ETLongeveron Inc. (LGVN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wooden blocks with gray and red human icons. Teamwork. The concept of leadership, success. Career growth.

ValleraTo/iStock via Getty Images

  • After sharp gains last week, the clinical-stage biotech, Longeveron (LGVN -9.7%) closed lower for the second straight session on Tuesday after the company announced the appointment of Chris Min as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
  • Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares recorded the third-best weekly gain last week on the back of peer-reviewed data on its Alzheimer’s disease candidate Lomecel-B.
  • In an announcement Tuesday, the company said that its global R&D efforts would be led by Dr. Min effective Monday. His role includes leadership on plans to advance the lead candidate Lomecel-B into pivotal stage trials and towards regulatory approval, the company added.
  • “As a board-certified neurologist with deep clinical experience, Chris will be instrumental in guiding our Alzheimer’s development program,” Chief Executive Geoff Green said.
  • Dr. Min joins Longeveron (LGVN) from Enterin Inc., where he served as the Head of Medical & Clinical Development.
