Nine Energy Service files for $250M securities offering

Apr. 05, 2022 4:59 PM ETNine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) has filed for a $250M mixed securities offering.
  • The company plans to sell shares of its common stock; shares of its preferred stock; warrants to purchase shares of its common stock or preferred stock; or rights to purchase shares of its common stock or preferred stock.
  • The aggregate initial offering price of all securities sold will not exceed $250M.
  • Net proceeds from the sale of the securities will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Additionally, the firm announced an offering of up to 9,326,080 shares of its common stock by selling stockholders.
  • Nine Energy will not receive any proceeds from the sale or other disposition of the common stock by the selling stockholders.
