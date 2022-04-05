Cboe Global Markets Q1 options volume hits record for second consecutive quarter

Apr. 05, 2022 5:08 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin Futures Traded On Chicago Board Options Exchange

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) total volume across four options exchanges was 830.3M contracts in preliminary Q1, setting a record for the second consecutive quarter, according to its monthly statistics Tuesday.
  • First-quarter average daily volume also reached a new all-time high of 13.4M contracts, the company highlighted.
  • In March, European derivatives traded 2,464 contracts, a record monthly figure and up from 1,623 contracts in February.
  • Spot average daily notional value was $44.4B in March, the second-highest volume month on record behind March 2020. Spot full amount ADNV reached a new all-time monthly high with $12.9B traded in March.
  • Previously, (March 3) Cboe options volume reached February record.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.