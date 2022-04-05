Cboe Global Markets Q1 options volume hits record for second consecutive quarter
Apr. 05, 2022 5:08 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) total volume across four options exchanges was 830.3M contracts in preliminary Q1, setting a record for the second consecutive quarter, according to its monthly statistics Tuesday.
- First-quarter average daily volume also reached a new all-time high of 13.4M contracts, the company highlighted.
- In March, European derivatives traded 2,464 contracts, a record monthly figure and up from 1,623 contracts in February.
- Spot average daily notional value was $44.4B in March, the second-highest volume month on record behind March 2020. Spot full amount ADNV reached a new all-time monthly high with $12.9B traded in March.
