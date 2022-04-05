H&R Block appoints Jill Cress as chief marketing & experience officer
Apr. 05, 2022 5:11 PM ETH&R Block, Inc. (HRB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) said on Tuesday Jill Cress will join the company as Chief Marketing and Experience Officer on May 2.
- Cress will lead the company’s marketing and communication, and will report to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jones, the company said.
- Cress most recently served as the Vice President Brand Marketing for PayPal where she led the brand strategy and redesign for the PayPal and Venmo brands. She has also led marketing at National Geographic Partners and MasterCard.
- Cress was also named in Forbes’ list of the World’s 50 Most Influential CMOs.