TAAL Distributed Information Technologies inks LOI to sell Chief Fuels for $24M

  • TAAL Distributed Information Technologies (OTCQX:TAALF) said Tuesday it signed a binding LOI to sell Chief Fuels to a third party for $24M, payable in instalments.
  • The purchaser paid TAALF a deposit of $3M, which will be credited towards the purchase price.
  • An additional $7M will be payable on closing of the sale, anticipated to occur later this month, and a final cash payment of $14M is payable in Q4.
  • The purchaser agreed to enter into a long term hosting arrangement, pursuant to which TAALF will lease Chief Fuels' New Brunswick facility.
  • TAALF also entered into an deal with the parties to the Dec. 2021 acquisition Chief Fuels.
  • TAALF waived the remaining conditions which tied the issue of 2.25M shares to former shareholders of Chief Fuels to the achievement of certain milestones.
  • Instead, these shares will be issued in full to the former shareholders in incremental releases, through the end of 2023.
