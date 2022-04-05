Tivic Health gets new finance and operations chief
Apr. 05, 2022 5:37 PM ETTivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Health technology company Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) announced appointment of Veronica Cai as CFO effective April 1.
- Cai, a 25-year veteran in the medical technology and life sciences industries and a former employee at Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), replaces Briana Benz, who served as CFO through the company's IPO and has stepped down to pursue new opportunities.
- Tivic also said it promoted Ryan Sabia to COO in December 2021. Sabia had joined the company last year as vice president of sales and operations, and had previously worked at companies such as JP Morgan and BestBuy.
- The company also said Sanjay Ahuja joined as senior vice president, quality assurance and regulatory affairs.