Tivic Health gets new finance and operations chief

Apr. 05, 2022 5:37 PM ETTivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Health technology company Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) announced appointment of Veronica Cai as CFO effective April 1.
  • Cai, a 25-year veteran in the medical technology and life sciences industries and a former employee at Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), replaces Briana Benz, who served as CFO through the company's IPO and has stepped down to pursue new opportunities.
  • Tivic also said it promoted Ryan Sabia to COO in December 2021. Sabia had joined the company last year as vice president of sales and operations, and had previously worked at companies such as JP Morgan and BestBuy.
  • The company also said Sanjay Ahuja joined as senior vice president, quality assurance and regulatory affairs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.