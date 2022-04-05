Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) produced a record 511 Bitcoins (BTC-USD) in March, a Y/Y surge of 176%, according to the company's monthly production and operations updates Tuesday.

The company sees a total self-mining hash rate capacity of 12.8 exahash per second, assuming full deployment of approximately 120,150 Antminer ASICs, but excluding any potential expected incremental productivity gains from the its utilization of 200 megawatts of immersion-cooling infrastructure.

It has a deployed fleet of approximately 42,919 miners as of March 31, with a hash rate capacity of 4.3 exahash per second, the company noted.

At the end of March, Riot (RIOT) held ~6,062 self-mined BTC. It sold 200 BTC in March at an average sales price of ~$47,090, with proceeds from the sale totaling ~$9.4M.

Riot (RIOT) in March received an additional 1,080 new S19j Pros, deployed approximately 4,440 S19j Pros in its immersion-cooled building, along with 5,030 additional miners staged for deployment. Furthermore, 5,430 S19j Pros have been shipped from Bitmain and are expected to be received in April. Once deployed, the Company expects to have a total of 53,379 miners deployed with a hash rate capacity of approximately 5.4 EH/s.

For its infrastructure update, Riot's (RIOT) Whinstone Facility has continued to make progress, with buildings D and E, both employing air-cooled technology, nearing completion, the company said.

