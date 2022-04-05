Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) confirms that it has been working on a feature that would permit editing tweets (a contentious feature among its user base) and will test it in the coming months.

The news confirms an April 1 post - "We are working on an edit button" - that was largely seen as an April Fool's prank, since a small but vocal part of the user base has clamored for a way to edit tweets for years.

"Yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year! No, we didn't get the idea from a poll," Twitter Communications says, referring to the Monday evening poll from heavy user (and new top shareholder and boardmember) Elon Musk.

The company says it's launching testing in its Twitter Blue labs, boosting some longtime speculation that the edit feature could be a value-added subscription offering.

Twitter is up 1.2% postmarket Tuesday; it gained 2% during the regular session.

The company has added, in a new 13D filing that related to Musk's board seat, that Musk started accumulating a heavy stake beginning Jan. 31, at a Twitter share price of $36.828 - and it has come to an agreement with Musk that he won't increase his beneficial ownership beyond 14.9% of the company.