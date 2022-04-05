U.S. natural gas (NG1:COM) climbed Tuesday to its highest closing price since January 27, ending +5.6% at $6.032/MMBtu, helped in part by the possibility that additional sanctions on Russian gas supplies will keep U.S. liquefied natural gas exports near record highs for a number of months.

If Europe cuts down on coal purchases or bans natural gas from Russia, there's "going be more pressure from the U.S. to send every molecule it can over the next few months to Europe," Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn told MarketWatch.

U.S. natural gas prices have gained as a result of rising coal prices, according to Manish Raj at Velandera Energy Partners, as Central Appalachia coal prices topped $100/short ton last week for the first time since 2008.

"As coal-fired power plants become more expensive, electric grids will look to natural gas-fired plants, thereby raising domestic natural-gas prices," Raj said.

Also lifting prices were expectations of colder temperatures in some regions - Atlanta, for example, will see lows in the 30s this weekend - although analysts at NatGasWeather.com say the rise in the number of Heating Degree Days "this late in the season simply don't drive as much nat gas demand compared to the core winter."

Even if Europe fully bans Russian gas, oil or coal imports still remain on the table and would mark a major pivot in strategy.