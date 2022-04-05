Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC +0.9%) rose as much as 8% on Tuesday before paring most of its gains, after the company said it completed a technical report summary for its Wyoming hub and spoke platform.

Uranium Energy said its filing marks the largest S-K 1300 uranium resource reported in the U.S., combining its Reno Creek project with assets acquired from Uranium One Americas.

The Irigaray Processing Plant is the Hub central to seven satellite projects across the Powder River Basin and Great Divide Basin, four of which are fully permitted, including Reno Creek.

Total measured resources and indicated resources disclosed across the assets are nearly 62M lbs., and total inferred resources across the assets are more than 7.1M lbs.

The company said the project offers significant potential for resource expansion with 100K-plus acres and historic resources in Wyoming, which it said is the most productive in-situ recovery uranium mining region in the Western Hemisphere.

Uranium Energy is "positioning itself as a market leader by diversifying its subsidiaries, operations and products portfolio," Anthony Macneila writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.