Green Organic Dutchman reports Q4 results
Apr. 06, 2022 12:57 AM ETThe Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGODF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Green Organic Dutchman press release (OTCQX:TGODF): Q4 Adjusted EBITDA loss was C$3.31M for Q4 2021, representing a 40% improvement compared to Q3 2021.
- Revenue of C$9.47M (+37.2% Y/Y).
- Achieved record quarterly gross revenues of C$12.37M, a 27% increase quarter over quarter; with record monthly gross revenue of C$5.18M in December 2021
- Recorded gross margin in Q4 2021 of 32% an improvement of 3% quarter over quarter.
- The total consolidated cash position was C$4.31M including C$0.22M of restricted cash (December 31, 2020 – C$11.83 million of which C$0.62 million was restricted cash).