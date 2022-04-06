Japan -1.54%.

China -0.09% China - Caixin services PMI for March 42.0 (prior 50.2).

Asian Development Bank cuts its China 2022 GDP forecast to 5.0%.

Hong Kong -1.49%.

Australia -0.49%.

India -1.08%.

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped overnight after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard suggested an aggressive approach to shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet.

New Zealand – ANZ Commodity Price index for March +3.9% m/m (vs. prior +3.9%).

Oil futures were mixed on Wednesday, recovering from early losses, as the threat of new sanctions on Russia raised supply concerns, countering fears of weaker demand following a build in U.S. crude stockpiles and Shanghai’s extended lockdown.

Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1%, at $106.75 a barrel as of 0339 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $101.85 a barrel.

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials bolstered the dollar and Treasury yields to multi-year highs, denting bullion’s safe-haven demand and offsetting support from uncertainty around the Ukraine war.

Spot gold was flat at $1,922.59 per ounce, as of 0320 GMT, U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,926.20.

Spot silver was flat at $24.32 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $965.11 and palladium was down 0.1% at $2,235.92.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.05%; S&P 500 +0.04%; Nasdaq -0.07%.