Rivian Automotive reports Q1 production of 2,553 vehicles

Apr. 06, 2022 1:42 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Electric Vehicle Company Rivian Sets IPO

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.