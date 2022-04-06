Rivian Automotive reports Q1 production of 2,553 vehicles
Apr. 06, 2022 1:42 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is higher 1.33% after hours after the firm announced production totals for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.
- The company produced 2,553 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 1,227 vehicles during the same period.
- These figures are in line with the company's expectations, and it believes it is well positioned to deliver on the 25,000 annual production guidance provided during its fourth quarter earnings call on March 10, 2022.
- Read about the Electric vehicle stocks fall after macro, GM-Honda news weigh.
- Sector watch: Nio creates buzz with battery-swapping plans.
- See the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings across the automobile sector.