Ukraine War Update: Fresh round of sanctions to target Russian investments

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

More sanctions

The discovery of civilian murders and other atrocities in Bucha is leading the U.S., EU and G7 to coordinate a fresh round of sanctions on Russia. Under consideration is an American ban on investment in the country, as well as an EU ban on coal imports and increased penalties on financial institutions. "You can [also] expect that they will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian-owned financial institutions, also state-owned enterprises," added White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "It's a part of the continuation of our efforts to put consequences in place, hold Russian officials accountable."

More assistance

As Russia repivots for a renewed assault on areas in eastern and southern Ukraine, Washington is sending another $100M of military aid to Kyiv, which will go toward purchasing more Javelin anti-tank missiles. That's on top of the $300M in assistance announced by the DoD on April 1, bringing total U.S. assistance to $1.7B since the beginning of the invasion in late February. Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized the immediate drawdown, which allows the White House to help countries during emergencies without approval from a legislative authority or budgetary appropriations.

