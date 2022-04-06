Dalata Hotel expands its footprint in UK with opening of £50M Hotel in Bristol
Apr. 06, 2022 3:31 AM ETDalata Hotel Group plc (DLTTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Dalata Hotel (OTC:DLTTF) is expanding in the UK with a presence in continental Europe, opens the Group’s first hotel in Bristol.
- This marks the Group’s 17th hotel in the UK.
- The new hotel represents a £50M investment, converting the former Edward Everard's Printing Works on Broad Street in Bristol’s city centre.
- Adding 80 jobs locally, the new 4-star hotel is close to Bristol’s commercial centre and within walking distance of the main shopping and leisure districts.
- The Group currently operates eleven Clayton hotels and six Maldron hotels across the UK.
- In addition to Clayton Hotel Bristol City, the first quarter saw the opening of both a Clayton and a Maldron hotel in Manchester and later this year will see the opening of a Clayton hotel in Glasgow.
- The Group’s current growth plans will see Dalata increase its UK footprint by 65% between the start of 2022 and 2024, bringing its UK room total to over 5,000 rooms.