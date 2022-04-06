Dalata Hotel expands its footprint in UK with opening of £50M Hotel in Bristol

Apr. 06, 2022 3:31 AM ETDalata Hotel Group plc (DLTTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Dalata Hotel (OTC:DLTTF) is expanding in the UK with a presence in continental Europe, opens the Group’s first hotel in Bristol.
  • This marks the Group’s 17th hotel in the UK.
  • The new hotel represents a £50M investment, converting the former Edward Everard's Printing Works on Broad Street in Bristol’s city centre.
  • Adding 80 jobs locally, the new 4-star hotel is close to Bristol’s commercial centre and within walking distance of the main shopping and leisure districts.
  • The Group currently operates eleven Clayton hotels and six Maldron hotels across the UK.
  • In addition to Clayton Hotel Bristol City, the first quarter saw the opening of both a Clayton and a Maldron hotel in Manchester and later this year will see the opening of a Clayton hotel in Glasgow.
  • The Group’s current growth plans will see Dalata increase its UK footprint by 65% between the start of 2022 and 2024, bringing its UK room total to over 5,000 rooms.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.