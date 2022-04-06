HIVE Blockchain reports 278.6 BTC produced in March; provides Intel update
Apr. 06, 2022 4:08 AM ETHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) reported a BTC HODL balance of 2,568 Bitcoin as of Apr.03, 2022 with 278.6 BTC produced for a bitcoin equivalent of 447.4 (compared to 244.4 BTC in February 2022) with bitcoin mining capacity at 2.0 Exahash.
- During March, ETH produced stood at 2,459 ETH while Ethereum mining capacity decreased to 4.58 Terahash from 4.88.
- On an average, the company produced 9.0 BTC per day (vs. 8.7 BTC per day in February) and currently it is producing ~9.0 BTC a day; this equates to 14.4 BTC Equivalent produced per day on average.
- The Bitcoin network difficulty increased as much as 4% and similarly the Ethereum network difficulty increased as much as 2% during the month of March.
- Also, Intel launches crypto mining chipset for energy-efficient hashing for proof-of-work consensus networks. According to Intel, shipments to customers will begin in the third quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, Argo Blockchain, Block Inc., Hive Blockchain Technologies and GRIID Infrastructure will be among the first companies to develop new systems based on Intel’s ASIC.