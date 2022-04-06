European stocks cautious amid new Russia sanctions

London -0.39%.

Germany -1.16%. Germany March construction PMI 50.9 vs 54.9 prior.

Germany February factory orders -2.2% vs -0.2% m/m expected.

France -0.98%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.8% in early trade, with autos shedding to lead losses while food and beverage stocks nudged higher.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said during a Minneapolis Fed webinar on Tuesday night that the central bank will need to reduce its balance sheet quickly and continue to increase interest rates at a steady pace in order to contain surging inflation.

Global investors are also awaiting details of fresh international sanctions against Russia after allegations emerged of civilian killings in Ukrainian towns now recaptured from Russian forces.

Coming up in the session: UK March construction PMI at 0830 GMT; Eurozone February PPI figures at 0900 GMT and US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 1 April at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 2.61%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 0.67%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 1.70%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.23%; CAC -1.52%; DAX -1.15% and EURO STOXX -1.28%.