Novartis' Vijoice gets FDA accelerated approval to treat rare disorders PROS
Apr. 06, 2022 4:50 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Vijoice (alpelisib) to treat patients two years of age and older with severe manifestations of PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS) who require systemic therapy.
- PROS is a group of rare disorders which cause overgrowth of certain parts of the body and anomalies in blood vessels, lymphatic system and other tissues, due to mutations in the PIK3CA gene.
- The Swiss drugmaker said Vijoice is the first approved treatment to specifically address the root cause of PROS conditions in select patients two years of age and older.
- The approval was backed by real-world data from a study called EPIK-P1 which showed that showed patients treated with Vijoice experienced reduced target lesion volume and improvement in PROS-related symptoms and manifestations.
- The company noted that as per the accelerated approval program, continued approval may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit from confirmatory evidence.