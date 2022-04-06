Novartis' Sandoz, Ares Genetics extend team up to discover solutions against antimicrobial resistance
- Novartis' Sandoz extended until Jan. 31, 2025 its strategic collaboration with Ares Genetics, aimed at driving cutting-edge digital solutions in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.
- Financial details of the collaboration agreement were not disclosed.
- The companies said that during the initial stage of the collaboration, Ares developed a digital anti-infectives platform, combining microbiology laboratory practices with advanced bioinformatics and AI methods to help identify effective antimicrobial compounds or compound combinations to address critical pathogens, which Sandoz can use to drive portfolio and commercial decisions.
- In the upcoming next phase, the two companies intend to focus further on antibiotic stewardship by enabling genomic surveillance for resistant pathogens, using Ares’ next-generation sequencing and bioinformatics technologies.