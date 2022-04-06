Elkem, Hydro and Altor team up to bolster growth of Vianode

Apr. 06, 2022 5:09 AM ETElkem ASA (ELKEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Elkem (OTC:ELKEF), Hydro and Altor announced a partnership to accelerate the growth of Vianode, a producer of sustainable battery materials.
  • Vianode builds on Elkem's experience in advanced material solutions, its in-house research and development resources, as well as the strong performance of Vianode's industrial pilot plant in Kristiansand, Norway.
  • Pursuant to the deal, Hydro and Altor will each have 30% ownership in Vianode, while Elkem will retain the remaining 40% ownership.
  • An investment decision for a potential first-phase plant for Vianode is expected during the first half of 2022. This plant will have approximately 100 employees and produce graphite for more than 20,000 EVs per year.
  • The total investments in the first-phase plant and preparations for a potential full-scale plant are estimated at around NOK 2 billion.
  • The transaction is subject to formal approval by all parties and regulatory approvals, including competition authorities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.