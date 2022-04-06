Elkem, Hydro and Altor team up to bolster growth of Vianode
Apr. 06, 2022 5:09 AM ETElkem ASA (ELKEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elkem (OTC:ELKEF), Hydro and Altor announced a partnership to accelerate the growth of Vianode, a producer of sustainable battery materials.
- Vianode builds on Elkem's experience in advanced material solutions, its in-house research and development resources, as well as the strong performance of Vianode's industrial pilot plant in Kristiansand, Norway.
- Pursuant to the deal, Hydro and Altor will each have 30% ownership in Vianode, while Elkem will retain the remaining 40% ownership.
- An investment decision for a potential first-phase plant for Vianode is expected during the first half of 2022. This plant will have approximately 100 employees and produce graphite for more than 20,000 EVs per year.
- The total investments in the first-phase plant and preparations for a potential full-scale plant are estimated at around NOK 2 billion.
- The transaction is subject to formal approval by all parties and regulatory approvals, including competition authorities.