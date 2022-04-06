Novartis, BeiGene's tislelizumab gets EMA review in esophageal, lung cancers

The European Medicines Agency accepted to review Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) tislelizumab for patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) after prior systemic chemotherapy.

The marketing authorization applications (MAA) submitted by Novartis also seeks approval of tislelizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC) including:

As standalone treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC after prior chemotherapy in adults;

In combination with carboplatin and either paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic squamous NSCLC in adults;

In combination with pemetrexed and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC in adults whose tumors have no EGFR or ALK positive mutations.

BeiGene said the MAA in NSCLC is backed by data from three trials (NCT03358875, NCT03594747, NCT03663205) of 1,499 patients, including a global phase 3 study called RATIONALE 303 trial.

Meanwhile the submission for ESCC is based on results from BeiGene’s phase 3 trial, dubbed RATIONALE 302.

Novartis has rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North America, Europe, and Japan.

BeiGene said tislelizumab is not yet approved for use outside of China. The drug is under review for certain patients with ESCC in the U.S.