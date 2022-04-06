FedEx Logistics opens global headquarters in Memphis

  • Logistics subsidiary of shipping giant FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has opened a new global headquarters in downtown Memphis, Tennessee.
  • The company has invested more than $50M to renovate the building.
  • Udo Lange, president & CEO of FedEx Logistics said, “From this magnificent facility, our employees will collaborate, innovate, and serve our global customers.”
  • A subsidiary of FedEx Corp., FedEx Logistics said it provides air and ocean cargo, warehousing and distribution, customs brokerage and other services to customers.
  • On March 30, 2022, the company announced its intention to begin testing of Elroy Air's Chaparral autonomous air cargo system next year.
