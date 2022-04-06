Incyte, Innovent's Pemazyre for bile duct cancer gets approval in China

  • Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Innovent Biologics' (OTCPK:IVBIY) Pemazyre (pemigatinib) was approved in China for treating adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement as confirmed by a validated diagnostic test that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.
  • Cholangiocarcinoma is a cancer that forms in the bile ducts, which connect the liver to the gallbladder and to the small intestine.
  • The approval by China's National Medical Products Administration was backed by data from phase 2 trial, dubbed FIGHT-202, and a bridging study (CIBI375A201, NCT04256980) conducted in China.
  • "The approval of Pemazyre by the NMPA, following the approval in Hong Kong and Taiwan market earlier in Greater China market, represents that Innovent has further broadened our product market coverage," said Innovent President Yongjun Liu.
