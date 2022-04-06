Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures slide as bond rout continues

The stock market on Wednesday looks set to add to losses in the previous session as Treasury yields continue to rise.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -1%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.7% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.5% are down.

Rates are rising again and the yield curve is steepening again. The 10-year Treasury yield is up 8 basis points at 2.63% and the 2-year is up 7 basis points at 2.57%.

The 10-year is already above 2.6% after closing above 2.5% yesterday for the first time since May 2019.

The market will be looking closely at the Fed Minutes coming out this afternoon, especially to see who agrees with Fed Governor Lael Brainard that rapid reduction of the balance sheet is coming.

"Today’s FOMC minutes should give more detail about what QT may look like," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote. "Brainard is typically perceived to be dovish, that the comments came from her left little doubt about the consensus of the entire committee voting bloc."

"The pandemic was nothing like the global financial crisis - no credit crunch, and economically less a recession and more grandes vacances on steroids," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "A faster withdrawal of liquidity follows a faster drop in liquidity demand."

Her remarks "saw market pricing shift to expect even more aggressive moves from the Fed over the rest of the year," Reid added. "In fact by yesterday’s close, futures were pricing in an 83% chance of a 50bps move at the next meeting in May, whilst the amount of tightening priced for 2022 as a whole hit its highest yet as well, with 220bps worth of further hikes on top of the 25bps from last month."

"If realized, that would be the largest amount of Fed tightening in a single calendar year since 1994, when they moved Fed funds up by 250bps, and remember that our economists’ latest forecasts now see the Fed matching that 250bps worth of hikes this year as well."