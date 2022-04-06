Real Good Foods opens new manufacturing facility in Illinois
Apr. 06, 2022 6:33 AM ETThe Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) announced the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois; it is a second production facility.
- This facility is expected to more than double the company's manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for its products, while also reducing its cost structure to accelerate its margin improvement agenda.
- Production capacity will be phased across 2022 and is expected to add an additional $200M in capacity by year end; at full capacity, Bolingbrook is expected to support ~$250 to $300M in net sales.