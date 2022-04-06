Mineworx begins pilot plant operations in Johnson City
Apr. 06, 2022 6:36 AM ETMineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWXRF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mineworx Technologies (OTCQB:MWXRF) will commence operations in its pilot plant located in Johnson City, Tennessee as all building and equipment permit approvals have been obtained.
All systems and new components are undergoing testing protocols to ensure they are functioning as per specifications and meeting all safety requirements.
This process optimization phase will confirm the data already generated during the pilot plant trials undertaken in Vancouver during 2021 and is required to form the basis for any future commercial plant design.
The objective is to ensure each phase is performing as efficiently and quickly as possible in order to maximize the overall profitability of the commercial plant.