Dave & Buster’s acquires Main Event for $835M; Chris Morris named CEO of combined entity
Apr. 06, 2022 6:43 AM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)ARDLFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) is acquiring Main Event from Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTC:ARDLF) and RedBird Capital Partners in an all-cash transaction of $835M.
- Upon closing, Chris Morris, the current CEO of Main Event will be named CEO of Dave & Buster’s.
- Main Event is a family entertainment concept with 50 locations in the U.S, including three recently acquired The Summit locations in Colorado.
- The transaction is expected to close later this year.
- The purchase price represents an unsynergized valuation multiple of approximately 9x Main Event’s 12-month Adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2021.
- The company expects to achieve ~$20M of synergies within the first two years from store support center consolidation and supply-chain efficiencies.
- The company expects the acquisition to be accretive both from an earnings and growth perspective.
- Acquisition will be funded using cash on hand and proceeds from committed bank financing.
- Dave & Buster's Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer Sheehan will return to his role as Board Chair following the completion of the acquisition.
- Check the most recent analysis on the stock here.
- Wall Street Analysts and SA quant analysts rates the stock with a strong buy.