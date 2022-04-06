RPM Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.43B beats by $20M
Apr. 06, 2022 6:50 AM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- RPM press release (NYSE:RPM): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.43B (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- For FY2022 fourth quarter, RPM’s operations and those of its suppliers are expected to be impacted by ongoing supply chain challenges and raw material shortages, which will exert pressure on revenues and productivity.
- The company expects to generate Q4 consolidated sales growth in the low teens Y/Y; sales growth to be in the low teens in all four of its operating segments; adjusted EBIT to increase in the low teens Y/Y.