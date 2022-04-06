Volkswagen to scrap 60% of product portfolios to focus on premium market

Volkswagen Seeks Strong Access To Electric Market With ID.3 And ID.4 Cars

  • Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY) will cut down 60% of its combustion-powered models by the end of the decade and sell fewer cars overall to concentrate on producing more profitable premium vehicles, says CFO Arno Antlitz to Financial Times.
  • "The key target is not growth," Antlitz told the FT. "We are (more focused) on quality and on margins, rather than on volume and market share."
  • The automaker would reduce its range of gasoline and diesel cars, consisting of at least 100 models spread across several brands in Europe by 2030.
