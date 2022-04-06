Mortgage applications down for the fourth week as interest rates nears 5%
Apr. 06, 2022 7:06 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -6.3% vs. -6.8% prior, down 41% from year ago.
- Purchase Index: -3% vs. 1% prior
- Refinance Index: -10% vs. -15% prior
- Refinance demand was 62% lower than the same week one year ago; refinance share of all applications fell to 38.8% from 51% a year ago.
- 30-year mortgage rate at 4.90% vs. 4.80%
- Mortgage News Daily indicated that the 30-year fixed rate mortgage averaged above 5.02% on Tuesday, first time it has crossed the 5% threshold since 2013.
- "Mortgage application volume continues to decline due to rapidly rising mortgage rates, as financial markets expect significantly tighter monetary policy in the coming months. As higher rates reduce the incentive to refinance, application volume dropped to its lowest level since the spring of 2019," MBA economist Joel Kan commented.