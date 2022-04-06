The airline sector is still buzzing over the $3.6B offer by JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE).

Bank of America thinks the biggest rationale for the deal is the increased scale for JetBlue (JBLU) due to the nearly all Airbus fleet for both airlines, as well as the ability for JBLU to plug into Spirit Airlines' (SAVE) order book.

For the sector as a whole, the biggest potential positive seen for the industry is that the proposed deal would eliminate one of the lowest fare and fastest growing airlines in the U.S. that has been a nuisance for carriers such as Southwest Airlines (LUV), Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) over time.

However, Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora and team have plenty of questions about the deal.

BofA's concerns:" 1) how much would it cost to retrofit SAVE’s 175 plane fleet to JBLU product, 2) how do they present a case to regulators, 3) how do you bring the low fare SAVE customer into the JBLU network, and 4) plans to de-lever post the potential deal."

Some of those issues could be brought up on a JBLU conference call later on Tuesday morning.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Raymond James lowered JetBlue (JBLU) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. Evercore ISI cut its rating on Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to In-line from Outperform with the firm saying it would be surprised if a higher offer materializes and expecting twists and turns along the way during the approval process.

Shares of JetBlue (JBLU) fell 3.75% premarket after shedding 7.08% on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) shed 3.23% to cut into the 22.42% gain from Tuesday.

Dig into the JBLU-SAVE details.