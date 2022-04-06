Intel suspends operations in Russia, calls for 'swift return to peace'
Apr. 06, 2022 7:09 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)LMT, AAPL, NKE, KOBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) said late on Tuesday that it would become the latest company to suspend its operations or withdraw from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
- "Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," the company said in a statement obtained by Reuters.
- Intel (INTC) shares were lower in premarket trading on Wednesday, falling slightly more than 1% to $47.61.
- The Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor giant joins a list that includes companies such as Apple (AAPL), Nike (NKE), Coca-Cola (KO) and many others.
