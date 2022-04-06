Intel suspends operations in Russia, calls for 'swift return to peace'

Apr. 06, 2022 7:09 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)LMT, AAPL, NKE, KOBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments

Intel company logo on the roof.

RobsonPL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) said late on Tuesday that it would become the latest company to suspend its operations or withdraw from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
  • "Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," the company said in a statement obtained by Reuters.
  • Intel (INTC) shares were lower in premarket trading on Wednesday, falling slightly more than 1% to $47.61.
  • The Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor giant joins a list that includes companies such as Apple (AAPL), Nike (NKE), Coca-Cola (KO) and many others.
  • On Monday, Intel and Lockheed Martin (LMT) signed an agreement to advance 5G-capable communications.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.