A newly published study on booster shots of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in Israel indicated that a fourth booster shot lowered the risk of the severe form of the disease in the elderly, but the protection against infection quickly dropped.

The study published on Tuesday in The New England Journal of Medicine was based on the Israeli Ministry of Health database and included about 1.3 million people aged 60 years or older who were eligible to receive a fourth shot from Jan. 10 – Mar. 02 when the Omicron variant was dominant.

The rate of infection and cases of severe COVID-19 were lower after a fourth dose of COVID-19 than after only three doses, the researchers concluded. However, the “protection against confirmed infection appeared short-lived, whereas protection against severe illness did not wane during the study period,” they added.

Early this year, Israel offered a second booster for people aged 60 years or older. In the U.S., those aged 50 and older are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 shot of Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) or Moderna (MRNA) vaccines.

The latest findings come ahead of a meeting by an advisory panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on booster shots today.