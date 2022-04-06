HSBC expands stake in China Securities Venture to 90%
Apr. 06, 2022 7:34 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) increased its stake in its China securities brokerage, through a deal to buy equity from its state-owned partner Qianhai Financial who underwrites securities offerings, publishes research, advises on mergers and helps clients trade domestic stocks and bonds.
- The transaction had taken its stake in HSBC Qianhai Securities from 51% to 90%, following other global banks to take greater ownership of investment-banking operations in mainland China, as cited by Reuters.
- Qianhai Financial will retain a 10% stake after the deal.
- HSBC plans to invest $6B of investment in Asia over the next five years; China is an integral part of the shift.
- HSBC's Mainland China commercial real estate update:
- HSBC spokeswoman said that increased stake would give the bank more board seats and greater flexibility in managing the unit, and would help justify it making more investment in the business.
- Quick look at company's adjusted profit before tax (region-wise) in latest earnings:
- HSBC Qianhai Securities' made a loss $21.4M, in 2020, on operating income of 260M yuan.