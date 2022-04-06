Tilray's unit Manitoba partners Whole Foods Market for Hemp products

Apr. 06, 2022 7:20 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

marijuana leaf

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) said its unit Manitoba Harvest launched its Hemp+ Matcha and Hemp+ Supergreens powders exclusively at 300 plus Whole Foods Market (WFM) locations nationwide, which lands on shelves in April.
  • The company said Manitoba Harvest's Hemp+ Matcha and Superfoods powders combine hemp with complementary on-trend plant-based ingredients. Consumers can choose between the added benefits of Matcha-based caffeine or 8 Essential Vitamins & Minerals coming from Supergreens.
  • The company said for a limited time, Manitoba Harvest's Hemp+ Matcha will be exclusively available in 348 Whole Foods Market locations, while the Hemp+ Supergreens will be available in 382 stores across North America.
  • After 90 days, both products will continue to be available at Whole Foods Market and other locations in the U.S. and Canada.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.