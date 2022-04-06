Tilray's unit Manitoba partners Whole Foods Market for Hemp products
Apr. 06, 2022 7:20 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) said its unit Manitoba Harvest launched its Hemp+ Matcha and Hemp+ Supergreens powders exclusively at 300 plus Whole Foods Market (WFM) locations nationwide, which lands on shelves in April.
- The company said Manitoba Harvest's Hemp+ Matcha and Superfoods powders combine hemp with complementary on-trend plant-based ingredients. Consumers can choose between the added benefits of Matcha-based caffeine or 8 Essential Vitamins & Minerals coming from Supergreens.
- The company said for a limited time, Manitoba Harvest's Hemp+ Matcha will be exclusively available in 348 Whole Foods Market locations, while the Hemp+ Supergreens will be available in 382 stores across North America.
- After 90 days, both products will continue to be available at Whole Foods Market and other locations in the U.S. and Canada.