Ares launches fund focused on private equity through secondary market
Apr. 06, 2022 7:19 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)APOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) announced on Wednesday the launch of the Ares Private Markets Fund, which will invest in an actively managed portfolio of private equity and other private investments, mainly through secondary market fund investments.
- The fund was started with more than $250M in initial capital, including investments from two significant institutional investors as well as a $75M investment directly from Ares (ARES).
- The new registered, continuously offered, non-traded, closed-end fund also may invest in primary fund investments and direct co-investments, the company said.
- The fund will be distributed through Ares Wealth Management Solutions and will be available through registered investment advisors and financial advisers in the U.S.
- "This latest product combines Ares’ leading secondary investment capabilities and global distribution platform to create an attractive portfolio diversification option for high net worth retail investors," said Raj Dhanda, partner and global head of Ares (ARES) Wealth Management Solutions.
- On Monday, Apollo Global (APO) raised $4.6B for its Hybrid Value Fund II's second closing