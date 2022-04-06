The Joint acquires Northern California regional developer territory
Apr. 06, 2022 7:19 AM ETThe Joint Corp. (JYNT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) acquired the regional developer rights for the Northern California territory for $2.4M on April 1, 2022.
- The demographic modeling for the Northern California region indicates the potential for a total of 75 clinics.
- It includes the company’s April 1st acquisition of the right to oversee 56 franchised clinics – 20 of which are currently operating and will continue to be franchised and 36 of which the licenses have been sold and are in active development and also includes another 19 sites for future corporate or franchised clinic development.