Deutsche Bank now assumes the U.S. economy will fall into recession late next year, according to its latest World Outlook report.

"Engineering a soft landing is never easy," economist Matthew Luzzetti and team wrote in the report. "This historical fact is particularly acute in the current environment of four decade high inflation, a labor market well beyond maximum employment, and a global economy that is experiencing a meaningful commodity price shock."

Near-term growth will remain resilient, but a recession will occur in late 2023, while the terminal fed funds rate will reach 3.5% or more next year, he said.

"In terms of the anatomy of the downturn, we anticipate that after growing modestly below trend in H1 2023, the economy decelerates sharply in the second half of the year as Fed tightening begins to bite more forcefully," Luzzetti said.

"The presence of elevated recession risks over the next two years is consistent with the signals from a variety of indicators we track. Yield curve measures, regardless of which one is in focus, point to elevated recession risks over a two year horizon. These signals are co-signed by our preferred consumer sentiment recession indicator, which has recently fallen to a record low level. Its latest depressed reading would be consistent with 50% recession probability over the next year."

As for equities, strategists Binky Chadha and Parag Thatte are sticking with their S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) year-end target of 5,250 and the STOXX Europe 600 (STOXX) of 550 "with a typical recession correction of 20% in late 2023."

"Our projections for equity demand-supply this year suggest equities should be well supported by strong inflows, a recovery in positioning to at least somewhat above neutral and buybacks, but this support should start to slow with growth in the second half of next year," they said. "We see some but limited impacts on European earnings from the Russia-Ukraine war and multiples recovering."

"In 2023, we expect equity markets to hold up well through the summer before the US falls into recession and for equities to correct by a typical 20% as it begins, before bottoming half-way through and recovering prior levels."

U.S. interest rates continue to rise this morning, but the yield curve is steepening and no longer inverted.