Tonix Pharma wins FDA clearance for Long COVID trial
Apr. 06, 2022 7:28 AM ETTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlighted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 2 trial to test TNX-102 SL in a group of patients with Long COVID Syndrome.
- Therefore, TNX-102, a sublingual tablet formulation, will undergo a randomized, placebo-controlled trial over 14 weeks beginning 2Q 2022. It will involve Long COVID patients whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia.
- “Our study will focus on testing TNX-102 SL in the treatment of patients with multi-site pain associated with Long COVID,” Chief Executive Seth Lederman remarked.
- The trial will enroll about 470 patients (235 per arm) across 30 sites. An interim analysis is expected once the first 50% of enrolled patients complete the study.
