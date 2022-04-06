Tonix Pharma wins FDA clearance for Long COVID trial

  • Clinical-stage biotech Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlighted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 2 trial to test TNX-102 SL in a group of patients with Long COVID Syndrome.
  • Therefore, TNX-102, a sublingual tablet formulation, will undergo a randomized, placebo-controlled trial over 14 weeks beginning 2Q 2022. It will involve Long COVID patients whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia.
  • “Our study will focus on testing TNX-102 SL in the treatment of patients with multi-site pain associated with Long COVID,” Chief Executive Seth Lederman remarked.
  • The trial will enroll about 470 patients (235 per arm) across 30 sites. An interim analysis is expected once the first 50% of enrolled patients complete the study.

